$1.55 EPS Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.51. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $7.25. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lincoln Electric.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.83.

LECO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.64. The company had a trading volume of 5,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $119.62 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter worth $76,255,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 562.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,496,000 after acquiring an additional 100,415 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln Electric (LECO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.