$1.17 EPS Expected for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.17. EnerSys reported earnings of $1.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.22 to $5.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.60 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Shares of EnerSys stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.57. 177,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,549. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $100.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,693,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in EnerSys by 99.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,045,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,677,000 after buying an additional 522,370 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,583,000. Boston Partners grew its position in EnerSys by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 931,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,642,000 after buying an additional 137,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in EnerSys by 95.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,918,000 after buying an additional 124,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

