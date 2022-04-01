$0.86 EPS Expected for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Franco-Nevada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.83. Franco-Nevada posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franco-Nevada.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 56.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $161.87. 26,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,100. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.50. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $168.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

