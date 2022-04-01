-$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Nation Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.52). Live Nation Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($1.44) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Live Nation Entertainment.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hopmans sold 36,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,474,072.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 396,771 shares of company stock worth $46,006,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.64. 1,593,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,481,154. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.97. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

