$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.65. Iron Mountain posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 7,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $383,651.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $114,904.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,281 shares of company stock worth $5,689,503 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Sculati Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.41. 2,774,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,585. Iron Mountain has a 12-month low of $36.47 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 159.36%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

