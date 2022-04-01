$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). VICI Properties had a net margin of 67.16% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $383.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VICI. Citigroup assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

In other news, Director Michael D. Rumbolz bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $53,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in VICI Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 58,635,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,552,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,801,000 after acquiring an additional 496,570 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 25.5% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 39,382,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997,634 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,247,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after buying an additional 11,067,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,558,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,597,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $33.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average is $28.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

