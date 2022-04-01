$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 550%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley bought 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,973,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,710 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,405,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,057,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,361,000 after purchasing an additional 570,210 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,353,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,544,000 after purchasing an additional 347,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,327,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,193,000 after buying an additional 1,692,032 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,276. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $18.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.63 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is 750.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

