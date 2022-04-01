-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tyra Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.05). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.40). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tyra Biosciences.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

TYRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

TYRA opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79. Tyra Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 619.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tyra Biosciences by 546.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyra Biosciences (TYRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.