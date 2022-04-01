-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) will post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.14). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.13). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $683.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBRT. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 7,224,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $83,800,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 11,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $142,515.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288,500 shares of company stock valued at $84,602,542 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 406,552 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,587 shares during the period. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC grew its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $15.40. 5,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.86. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

