-$0.15 EPS Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) will announce ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). ContextLogic posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.82 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.04) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,219,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $2,048,686.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 26,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $62,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,890,620 shares of company stock worth $3,579,581 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISH. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 625.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 235,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 203,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 30,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of ContextLogic by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 72,884 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 3rd quarter worth $1,109,000. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WISH opened at $2.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of -0.25. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.60.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

