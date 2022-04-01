-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) to post ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). BioLineRx posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.30). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLineRx.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BLRX stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 168,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,111. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in BioLineRx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 184.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 79,296 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLineRx by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioLineRx (BLRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.