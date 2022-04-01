$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Indonesia Energy Co. Limited (NYSE:INDO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Indonesia Energy’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Indonesia Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Indonesia Energy.

Separately, Noble Financial cut shares of Indonesia Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NYSE:INDO opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. Indonesia Energy has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $86.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.25.

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. It holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.63 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, and South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java.

