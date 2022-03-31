Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.000-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $215 million-$221 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $258.20 million.

ZUMZ opened at $39.93 on Thursday. Zumiez has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The stock has a market cap of $795.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.29.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.10). Zumiez had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $346.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zumiez will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

ZUMZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $371,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,388 shares of company stock valued at $482,081 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $655,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Zumiez by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

