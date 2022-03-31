Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Up to $45.42

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.42, but opened at $47.99. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 5,202 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.89.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 10,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $838,412.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,227 shares of company stock worth $9,100,173. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

