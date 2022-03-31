Zacks Investment Research Upgrades VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) to “Buy”

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $0.75 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEON Ltd. is engaged in telecommunication and digital services. It provides customers with voice, fixed broadband, data and digital services. The company’s brand portfolio includes Beeline, Kyivstar, WIND, Jazz, Banglalink and Djezzy. It operates primarily in Russia, Italy, Algeria, Pakistan, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia and Laos. VEON Ltd, formerly known as VimpelCom Ltd., is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherland. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VEON. TheStreet raised shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.95.

Shares of VEON traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.66. 187,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,469,512. VEON has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% in the third quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of VEON by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

