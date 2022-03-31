Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to “Hold”

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNW traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 33,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,069. ReNew Energy Global has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that ReNew Energy Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $178,500,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $8,329,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global (Get Rating)

