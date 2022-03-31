Zacks Investment Research Upgrades LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) to “Buy”

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LYTS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LSI Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Shares of LYTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.02. 936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,361. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.96 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $160.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.64.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $111.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSI Industries in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

