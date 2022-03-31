Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) to “Hold”

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

AYRWF traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.20. 73,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,716. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.88.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

