Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Hold

Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OLCLY stock opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

