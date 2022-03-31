Zacks Investment Research Lowers ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) to Sell

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get ObsEva alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Aegis assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

Shares of NASDAQ OBSV opened at $1.50 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 1-year low of $1.08 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $116.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OBSV. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ObsEva during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ObsEva by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ObsEva in the third quarter worth $199,000. Institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

ObsEva Company Profile (Get Rating)

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ObsEva (OBSV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.