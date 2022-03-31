Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) to Sell

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sigma Labs Inc. develops and engineers advanced, in-process, non-destructive quality inspection systems for commercial firms, productive solutions for metal-based additive manufacturing or 3D printing and other advanced manufacturing technologies. Sigma Labs Inc. is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Sigma Labs from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ:SGLB opened at $2.13 on Thursday. Sigma Labs has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 51.29% and a negative net margin of 447.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sigma Labs in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sigma Labs by 29.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 24,802 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

