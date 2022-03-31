Zacks Investment Research Downgrades RPC (NYSE:RES) to Hold

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RPC is among the leading providers of advanced oilfield services and equipment to almost all prospective oil and gas plays in the United States. It also provides services in some selected markets around the globe. The company derives strong and stable revenues via diverse oilfield services that include pressure pumping, coiled tubing and rental tools. Notably, RPC is witnessing higher customer demand for its pressure pumping services, which indicates that the company's customer base is responding to the higher commodity prices. However, the company’s aggressive capital budget is concerning. For 2022, it expects a capital expenditure of $120 million, indicating a significant increase from $67.6 million last year. Also, increasing costs will continue to affect the company’s bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE RES traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,381. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 358.79 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.20. RPC has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RPC will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 299,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $3,102,774.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 70,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $714,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,649,785 shares of company stock worth $16,397,775. Corporate insiders own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RES. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of RPC by 15.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,197,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RPC by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,874,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,848,000 after buying an additional 925,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in RPC by 493.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 715,605 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in RPC by 2,846.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 321,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in RPC by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,484,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 198,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.15% of the company’s stock.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

