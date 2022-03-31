Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) to Sell

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Procore Technologies Inc. provides construction management software. Procore Technologies Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.45.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.50 and a 52-week high of $108.75.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $318,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,819 shares of company stock valued at $5,137,529.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOR. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,113,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,993,000 after purchasing an additional 730,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 257.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

