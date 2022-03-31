Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY) to Hold

Dunelm Group (OTCMKTS:DNLMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Dunelm Group Plc. provides homewares primarily in the United Kingdom. The Company offers retails textile products as well as other housewares such as lighting products, pet supplies and sewing machines. Dunelm Group Plc. is based in Syston, the United Kingdom. “
DNLMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,300 ($17.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.34) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded Dunelm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, storage beds, divan bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, mattress toppers, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
