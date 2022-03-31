Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Hold

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $176.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Chevron have risen 64.8% in a year, outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas International Integrated industry’s 52.2% gain during the same period. The company is considered one of the best-placed global integrated oil firms to achieve sustainable production ramp-up. America’s No. 2 energy company’s existing project pipeline is among the best in the industry, thanks to its premier position in the lucrative Permian Basin. However, Chevron was not immune to the commodity price crash of 2020, forcing it to cut spending substantially. The company’s high oil price sensitivity is a concern too. Moreover, the supermajor’s 10-year reserve replacement ratio of 100% is indicative of its inability to replace the amount of oil and gas produced. Finally, Chevron has been a laggard to jump into the net-zero bandwagon.”

Get Chevron alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.32.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.96. The stock had a trading volume of 185,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,046,045. The company has a market cap of $321.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.29. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,111,594,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,465,009,000 after purchasing an additional 995,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,689,870,000 after purchasing an additional 917,773 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chevron (CVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.