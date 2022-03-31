Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.44 Million

Equities analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) will announce $4.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 million and the highest is $32.12 million. Sage Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 181%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will report full year sales of $28.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $129.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $134.34 million, with estimates ranging from $8.32 million to $289.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sage Therapeutics.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.47) EPS. Sage Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SAGE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $554,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

SAGE traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,454. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $81.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

