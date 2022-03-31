Zacks: Brokerages Expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) to post $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.69. PRA Group posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.55 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PRA Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on PRA Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PRA Group by 493.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 53.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the third quarter worth $48,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAA opened at $45.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.04. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.35. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $35.78 and a 12-month high of $51.00.

About PRA Group (Get Rating)

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.