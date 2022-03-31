Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $192.84 Million

Brokerages predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) will report sales of $192.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pangaea Logistics Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $184.28 million and the highest is $201.41 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions posted sales of $124.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will report full year sales of $787.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $716.54 million to $857.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $853.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pangaea Logistics Solutions.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 109,625.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.68. 3,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $6.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.33%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

