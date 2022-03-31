Zacks: Brokerages Expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $386.43 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) will post $386.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.30 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Life Time Group.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $360.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.93 million. Life Time Group’s revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Time Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Life Time Group from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Life Time Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.22.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,010,945,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $107,705,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,492,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $82,201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter worth $63,469,000.

NYSE LTH traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The company had a trading volume of 285,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,668. Life Time Group has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $23.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

About Life Time Group (Get Rating)

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Life Time Group (LTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.