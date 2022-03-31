Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grosvenor Capital Management’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Grosvenor Capital Management reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Grosvenor Capital Management.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.83 million. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 187.86% and a net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GCMG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grosvenor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Grosvenor Capital Management stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.81. 6,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,824. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62. Grosvenor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $13.55. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32 and a beta of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 160.01%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GCMG. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Grosvenor Capital Management by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

