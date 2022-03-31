Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $988.33 Million

Analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) will announce $988.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $985.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $993.68 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $901.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year sales of $4.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.51 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 6,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $493,890.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,862,247. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,414,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,066,000 after purchasing an additional 41,311 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $576,318,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in GoDaddy by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period.

GoDaddy stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $84.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,996. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

