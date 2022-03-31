Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.16. Dynagas LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 38.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLNG. StockNews.com began coverage on Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE DLNG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $4.01. The stock had a trading volume of 209,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 0.19. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. The stock has a market cap of $147.72 million, a P/E ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

