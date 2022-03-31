Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $37.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Anthem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $36.71 billion to $37.85 billion. Anthem posted sales of $32.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Anthem will report full-year sales of $152.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $151.08 billion to $157.58 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $160.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $155.34 billion to $165.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Anthem.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $559.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.05.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock worth $10,532,411. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 76.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM traded up $11.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $502.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,435,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,462. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $127.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.81. Anthem has a twelve month low of $349.05 and a twelve month high of $502.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

