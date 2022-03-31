Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) to Post -$0.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Yext posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 43.14% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

YEXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.29.

NYSE YEXT traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,433. Yext has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $903.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.71.

In other Yext news, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $52,449.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Yext by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,146,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,376,000 after buying an additional 223,674 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Yext by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yext by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yext by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 14,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

