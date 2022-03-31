Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. V.F. posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that V.F. will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover V.F..

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. V.F.’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.63.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.63. 82,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,495,822. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $213,383,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in V.F. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in V.F. by 4,144.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

