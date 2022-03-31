Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) will post sales of $254.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $264.40 million and the lowest is $246.90 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Snap One.

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19.

SNPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Snap One from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $2,501,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap One during the third quarter valued at about $9,728,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPO traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. 1,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,858. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.88.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

