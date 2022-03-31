Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $228.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) to report $228.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.00 million and the highest is $244.10 million. New Residential Investment reported sales of $134.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $989.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $988.20 million to $990.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

NRZ traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 200,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,534,986. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

