Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.76 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $541.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $530.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $556.13 million. Installed Building Products posted sales of $437.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.69 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $127.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total transaction of $7,990,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 42,136 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IBP traded down $4.39 on Wednesday, reaching $87.87. 224,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.25. Installed Building Products has a 12 month low of $86.07 and a 12 month high of $141.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.44%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

