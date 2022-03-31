Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) to report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.50. Autohome posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share.

ATHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

NYSE ATHM opened at $31.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Autohome has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $98.11.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the third quarter worth $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 32.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

