Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to Post $2.41 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2022

Equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) will report $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. Owens Corning posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $10.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.05 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OCGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Owens Corning from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.27.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $518,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OC opened at $94.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.32. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Owens Corning Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

