Zacks: Analysts Expect NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $148.20 Million

Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) will announce sales of $148.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $147.97 million and the highest is $148.84 million. NextGen Healthcare posted sales of $144.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $593.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $593.06 million to $593.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $620.13 million, with estimates ranging from $602.75 million to $633.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.32 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

NXGN opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2,103.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $21.07.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $48,176.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donna Cullen Greene sold 63,625 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,275,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after purchasing an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,442,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,447,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,993,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 173,937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 780,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 34,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.