Zacks: Analysts Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.04. Kadant reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $283,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,147 shares of company stock valued at $636,133 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,142 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 18,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $195.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant has a twelve month low of $163.17 and a twelve month high of $240.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

