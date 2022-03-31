Zacks: Analysts Expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple will report full year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.