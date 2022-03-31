Zacks: Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to post $563.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.83 million to $581.81 million. Copa reported sales of $185.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CPA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.97. 3,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
About Copa (Get Rating)
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Copa (CPA)
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Cal-Maine Foods Is On The Upswing, Finally
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Copa (CPA)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.