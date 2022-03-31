Zacks: Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $563.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) to post $563.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.83 million to $581.81 million. Copa reported sales of $185.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 203.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.22 million. Copa had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 0.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share.

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $121.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copa by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copa in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPA traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.97. 3,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 482,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.39. Copa has a 12-month low of $64.47 and a 12-month high of $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

