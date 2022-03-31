Zacks: Analysts Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $42.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) will report $42.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.03 million to $42.30 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $39.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $183.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.40 million to $184.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $203.38 million, with estimates ranging from $200.70 million to $206.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $45.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.25 million. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on ECOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ChannelAdvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ChannelAdvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 921,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,257,000 after buying an additional 273,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,407,000 after buying an additional 167,523 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 436,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after buying an additional 159,364 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,658,000 after buying an additional 158,360 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 286,403 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 153,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECOM traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.73. 1,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.86. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS is a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their e-commerce operations, expand to new channels, and grow sales.

