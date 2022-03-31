Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $247.92 Million

Equities analysts expect TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $247.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.97 million and the lowest is $247.00 million. TripAdvisor posted sales of $123.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 101.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. TripAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIP. Par Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 23.0% during the third quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $417,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,000 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 1,376.9% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,400 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $52,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,352 shares in the last quarter. Certares Opportunities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter worth about $46,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 223.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $23,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TripAdvisor by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,724,663 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $101,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,458 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.51. 25,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. TripAdvisor has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.07 and a beta of 1.40.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

