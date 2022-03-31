Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.48. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PMT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,665,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 17,575 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after buying an additional 22,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.4% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.04. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

