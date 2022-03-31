Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Newell Brands posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newell Brands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.74. 48,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,644,603. Newell Brands has a 1 year low of $20.36 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

