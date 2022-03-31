Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.36 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Great Ajax reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Great Ajax.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 54.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.73. 287,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,039. The company has a market cap of $271.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.90. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.24%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,418,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Ajax in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,674,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 493.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 130,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 43,539 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

