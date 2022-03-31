Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.30 million-$97.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.77 million.Yext also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.190-$-0.170 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.29.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 1,524,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267,433. The company has a market cap of $903.88 million, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Yext has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $15.48.

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Yext by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 547,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after acquiring an additional 89,508 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 848.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 504,340 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Yext by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 123,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 52,517 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after acquiring an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yext by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,764,000 after buying an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

